California theme parks must remain closed for now, Governor Newsom says

California’s theme parks got discouraging news on Wednesday when Governor Gavin Newsom announced they must remain closed, for now.

He said the decision is based on a "health-first framework" and, that he's going to be "stubborn about it."

"We don’t anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger theme parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data," the governor told reporters.

Orange County health officials Wednesday recommended the state allow parks to fully reopen when it moves into the moderate tier, which they expect within the new few weeks.

In response to Governor Newsom's statements, Disney said it absolutely rejects the suggestion that reopening is incompatible with a "health first" approach.

"The fact is, that since March we have taken a robust science-based approach to responsibly reopening our parks and resorts across the globe. Our health and safety protocols were developed in consultation with epidemiologists and data scientists, and after considering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and experts in local government and health agencies," Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said in a statement. "All of our other theme parks both in the United States and around the world have been allowed to open on the strength of our proven ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols."

Disney officials last week announced the layoff of 28,000 workers from its theme parks in Florida, which have reopened, and California. The company said the move was “exacerbated” in California "by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen."

