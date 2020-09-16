Orange County community makes desperate plea to reopen Disneyland Resort

Orange County community leaders have a desperate plea for Governor Newsom to let them reopen, specifically the Disney Resort area.

Citing an unemployment rate of 15%, Anaheim officials were joined by business owners and public officials from bordering cities to ask Gov. Newsom to give them workable guidelines to reopen Disneyland and the nearby Convention Center.

Downtown Disney has already reopened and park officials say that model and that of Disney parks around the globe which have reopened, shows they can do the same thing in Southern California.

They invited Newsom to visit, even set up a website ReOpenOCNow.com to encourage residents to contact the Governor.

Newsom did say he is working on guidelines for amusement parks and will share the information when ready.

Not a moment too soon for shuttered businesses off Harbor Blvd. where sidewalks devoid of throngs of tourists are strangely eerie.

