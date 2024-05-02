Disneyland announces new summer 2024 ticket deals

Disneyland announced Thursday that the park is kicking off summer with a new limited-time ticket offer.

For Monday through Friday visits, from June 10 through Sept. 26, 2024, guests can purchase from Disneyland's new three-day, one-park ticket offer, for as little as $50 per child (ages 3-9) per day, and $83 per adult per day for a limited time.

Guests can also upgrade their passes to weekend visits, starting at $199 for children and $299 for adults.

Anaheim, CA - April 05: Sleeping Beauty Castle in Fantasyland is decorated for the Disney Company's 100th anniversary inside Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, in 2023. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

SUGGESTED:

The summer ticket deal also offers new hotel deals and entrance to some favorite celebrations, like Pixar Fest , "Fantasmic," and Halloween Time.

Guests are able to upgrade to Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service at the time of purchase of the resort's summer ticket deal.

Tickets go on sale beginning May 29, 2024 at Disneyland.com.