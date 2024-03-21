LA's iconic Conga Room nightclub permanently closes

article

After entertaining LA for 25 years, the ironic Conga Room nightclub in downtown LA has closed.

The Conga Room was known for playing the best Latin music, and brought the world of salsa, reggaeton, cumbia, and bachata to LA.

Top Latin artists such as Celia Cruz, Ivy Queen, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Shakira, Juanes and so many others have performed at the club since its opening in 1999.

Their last day of business was February 24.

On March 27, the club will host a private farewell celebration.

When the club opened, it was originally located on Wilshire Boulevard, then in 2008 they moved to downtown's LA Live center.

"Thank you for being part of our Conga Room familia and sharing our love and passion for entertainment. Without a doubt, your patronage supported our journey, allowing the Conga Room to be a fabric of Los Angeles. The memories generated in the room are endless, and so is our gratitude for your loyalty," it said in a statement online.

The reason for their closure is not known.

The Conga Room is just one of the latest clubs/restaurants to close in LA. Last year, Lisa Vanderpump announced the closure of her West Hollywood restaurant Pump.

The popular La Brea Bakery closed its two locations, one in Downtown Disney and the other in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood, last year after 34 years in business.