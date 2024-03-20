'Are We Dating The Same Guy' lawsuit: LA man sues 50 women over bad reviews in viral Facebook group

Several women, including Olivia Berger and Vanessa Valdez, find themselves embroiled in a legal battle after being sued by Stuart Lucas Murray for defamation, libel, sex-based discrimination, and other allegations, arising from their posts in the Facebook group "Are We Dating The Same Guy?"

Murray is suing 50 women over the unflattering reviews posted about him.

Valdez, one of the defendants, described the accusations as baseless, emphasizing that the group serves as a platform for sharing personal experiences and opinions, which she believes are protected against defamation.

"Everything I said was just my experience with him and my opinions on how I think, you know, he should not be on dating sites," Valdez stated.

According to Valdez, she never went on a date with Murray due to his offensive messages, including one where he allegedly called her a moron.

Berger, who also shared her encounter with Murray, recounted feeling belittled during their interaction, describing him as "pretty smug and very arrogant."

Although Murray declined an on-camera interview, he directed attention to a website containing a statement denying the allegations.

In the statement, Murray refutes the accusations, alleging that the defendants intentionally spread misinformation about him.

According to Valdez, Murray's legal action is part of a pattern targeting women, echoing similar legal actions he has initiated previously.

"From what I see, he's trying to go after women who were just simply expressing their their beliefs, their thoughts, exercising their First Amendment right to to be heard is untrue. If you're speaking the truth, you should be able to prevail. So there shouldn't be that danger. But nothing's going to stop, especially litigious individuals from just filing a lawsuit anyways, even if you are telling the truth," a legal expert told FOX 11.

The lawsuit filed by Murray seeks $2.6 million in damages from the defendants. Both women who spoke with FOX 11 say they are going public to raise awareness and seek representation and funds to fight this lawsuit.