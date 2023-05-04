Lisa Vanderpump's WeHo restaurant Pump closing after 10 years

article

It's the end of an era for a West Hollywood celebrity hotspot.

Lisa Vanderpump's Pump Restaurant is shutting its doors permanently after a decade in operation, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alumna revealed in a statement, TMZ reports.

Vanderpump said service will end July 5, when the restaurant's lease expires.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," the statement said.

An increase in rent is to blame for the restaurant's closing, according to the announcement.

"While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd attend the grand opening of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace on March 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vanderpump still reportedly plans to open two new Las Vegas restaurants with Caesars Palace. She and her husband, Ken Todd, already own and operate two restaurants in Sin City - Vanderpump a Paris and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.