Expand / Collapse search

Car splits in half in deadly crash on PCH in Long Beach

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:09PM
Long Beach
FOX 11
article

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A horrific multiple-vehicle crash ends with at least one person dead and one of the cars being split in half on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call on the Pacific Coast Highway near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Monday night. One person was pronounced dead, another was taken to the hospital and a third person was able to leave the scene on their own.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.