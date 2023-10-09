Police chase ends in horrific wreck near South LA

A high-speed police chase ends in a horrific crash near South Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue in South Gate. The crash involved two cars, one of them involving the police chase suspect.

The suspect was initially wanted for possibly stealing the car they drove and also possibly for robbery. Officials did not specify how many people were hurt in the crash.

As of late Monday night, officials have not released the identity of the suspect involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.