Young mother killed in horrific Compton area crash involving fire engine

A family is mourning the loss of a young mother who was killed in what authorities initially suspected was a street racing crash after a PT Cruiser slammed into a fire engine in the Compton area.

However, family members of 26-year-old Asia Allen-Bookman are looking to set the record straight and say Asia and her boyfriend were not involved with street racing. They allege the couple was being chased at the time of the collision.

Loved ones say Allen-Booker was the mother of a three-year-old girl.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the California Highway Patrol said a crash was reported at the intersection of Avalon and East Compton boulevards in the West Rancho Dominguez neighborhood.

CHP investigators said two cars, including a blue PT Cruiser, were traveling at high speeds going westbound on Compton Blvd. while the fire truck was traveling northbound on Avalon Blvd.

Authorities said the Los Angeles County fire engine was in the process of responding to a call and was proceeding through a green light with its emergency lights activated. That's when investigators said the PT Cruiser collided with the fire truck and sent debris flying across the intersection.

Meanwhile, the third vehicle fled from the scene.

Allen-Bookman, along with her 28-year-old partner, were declared dead at the scene. In addition, four firefighters were taken to an area hospital for non-critical injuries.

Allen-Bookman’s friend has since come forward and says she was on the phone with the young mother at the time of the crash. She told her friend they were being chased by the male driver’s ex-girlfriend.

"She was a hardworking mom," said Derrick Cooper who runs the youth group LA Wildcats. Cooper's program helped provide daycare for Asia’s toddler.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the CHP.

