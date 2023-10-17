BMW driver arrested in horrific Malibu crash that left 4 dead, 2 injured

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter following a horrific crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that left four women dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Authorities said the crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. when the suspect reportedly lost control of his BMW and slammed into multiple parked cars before ricocheting and fatally striking the victims, who officials said were standing on the side of the road.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash on the stretch of the highway known as "Dead Man’s Curve."

"It’s tough. Everybody picks up their speed… this is a very heavily populated pedestrian area, so it’s one of those scary things where it’s like ‘Hey people, slow down,’" LA County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

PCH remained closed between Carbon Canyon and Las Flores Canyon roads for the investigation.