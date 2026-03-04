California getting $18.4 million in federal funds for World Cup transit

The Brief California’s Los Angeles and Bay Area regions will receive a combined $18.4 million in federal funding to bolster transit infrastructure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Los Angeles area is allocated $9.6 million for eight matches at SoFi Stadium, while the San Francisco-Oakland region receives $8.8 million for six matches at Levi’s Stadium. The investment is designed to manage the influx of global visitors and ensure safe, efficient travel to stadiums in Inglewood and Santa Clarita.



A whopping $18.4 million in federal transit funding has been secured to support California's host cities for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, U.S. Senators Alexa Padilla and Adam Schiff announced on Wednesday.

The investment is designed to manage the massive influx of global visitors and ensure safe, efficient travel to stadiums in Inglewood and Santa Clara.

Local perspective:

The funding stems from the Fiscal Year 2026 World Cup Public Transportation Formula Apportionment, a provision Senators Padilla and Schiff advocated for in the most recent federal appropriations bill.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area will receive $9,603,284 to support the eight matches scheduled for SoFi Stadium.

The San Francisco-Oakland area is set to receive $8,807,888 for the six matches hosted at Levi’s Stadium.

The funds are intended to upgrade infrastructure, enhance safety and security, and provide seamless transit services for the hundreds of thousands of fans expected to attend.

What we don't know:

The announcement does not specify which exact transit lines or projects will receive priority for these funds.

What they're saying:

Senator Padilla emphasized the dual benefit of the investment, stating, "This critical funding Senator Schiff and I fought to secure will make lasting improvements to public transit in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, helping people get where they need to go faster, cheaper, and safer."

Senator Schiff highlighted the economic impact, noting, "These soccer matches will bring visitors from across the country and the world and boost local economies in Los Angeles and the Bay Area."

LA Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins added that the agency is "grateful for the leadership... in securing federal funds to provide transit services for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games," while VTA CEO Carolyn Gonot noted the funds will "enhance safety and security as we prepare to welcome the world."

What's next:

This funding is seen as a precursor to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics; the same funding bill includes an additional $94 million specifically designated for Olympic-related transit needs.