SoCal heat wave: Several areas to reach 100-degree temperatures this weekend

A brutal and dangerous heat wave that’s lingered in Southern California all week long will bring widespread triple-digit temperatures to several areas in the region from Orange to Ventura counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted the peak of the heat wave would hit by the middle of the week going into the weekend, and those flocking to beaches for some relief didn’t get much of that, with afternoon highs in the 90s or nearing the threshold along the coast. Santa Monica has a forecasted high of 91 degrees on Friday with Laguna Beach set to hit 88 degrees.

"The hottest days with this event are expected to be Friday and Saturday in most areas, and of those two days Friday has the slight edge of being the peak day," the NWS said. "Overnight night lows will be warming up as well, especially in the foothills and lower mountain locations where some areas may stay in the 90s much of the night. Not quite as hot overnight for the coast and valleys, but even there some warmer valley areas will stay above 80 until well into the overnight hours."

A vendor pulls a cart carrying beach umbrellas and other items for sale as people gather on Santa Monica Beach amid a heat wave. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

While it’s common for parts of California, such as the Inland Empire, valleys, and foothills to see temperatures above 100 degrees, other parts of the Southland are forecast to hit the triple-degree mark over the weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Some of SoCal’s forecasted highs for Friday and Saturday are as follows:

Anaheim: 103° Friday, 100° Saturday

Beaumont: 106° Friday, 103° Saturday

Burbank: 107° Friday, 101° Saturday

Corona: 110° Friday, 107° Saturday

Downtown LA: 103° Friday, 100° Saturday

Fontana: 109° Friday, 106° Saturday

Garden Grove: 101° Friday, 98° Saturday

Hollywood: 100° Friday, 97° Saturday

Lancaster: 106° Friday, 107° Saturday

Long Beach: 96° Friday, 93° Saturday

Ontario: 109° Friday, 105° Saturday

Pasadena: 107° Friday, 102° Saturday

Santa Clarita: 111° Friday, 108° Saturday

Simi Valley: 107° Friday, 102° Saturday

Woodland Hills: 117° Friday, 112° Saturday

The hot, dry weather will also create elevated fire conditions across the mountains, valleys and deserts throughout the week.

Residents are urged to never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles, which can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Weather Alerts

Air Quality Alert

With the heat comes hazy conditions for several parts of SoCal. An Air Quality Alert went into effect Tuesday and remains in effect through Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Inland Empire.

During this time, the NWS warns of the increased chances of heat-related illnesses.

Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for several parts of Southern California. During an Excessive Heat Warning, the NWS encourages residents to stay hydrated and out of the sun when possible.

LA County Beaches

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday for beaches in LA, along the Malibu Coast, and in the Palos Verdes Hills.

Inland Empire

An Excessive Warning remains in place in the Inland Empire until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect in several communities in LA and Ventura counties through Saturday at 8 p.m.

This includes the San Fernando, Antelope, and San Gabriel valleys, Highway 14 and 5 Freeway corridors, and communities along the Crest Highway. The weather alert includes areas such as Lake Castaic, Valencia, Culver City, Westlake Village, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Wrightwood, Palmdale, Hollywood, Moorpark, Pyramid Lake, Norwalk, and Beverly Hills.

Heat Advisory

The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for the coastal communities in Orange County, including Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach. Afternoon highs are set to reach the mid-80s to the 90s near higher coastal terrain.

How long will the heat wave last?

A cooling trend is expected to begin Sunday.

City News Service contributed to this report.