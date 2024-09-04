Dangerous heat wave brings extreme heat, prompts smog warnings across SoCal

Labor Day has come and gone, but summer isn't over yet, with a late-season heat wave spreading over the region Wednesday and promising to push temperatures into the triple-digits for the rest of the week.

National Weather Service forecasters said the "dangerous heat wave" will linger through at least Friday, and while temperatures will back off slightly over the weekend, many areas will still have above-normal heat.

"The theme for this week is heat. And for some coast and valley areas this could be the hottest of the summer so far," according to the NWS. "The combination of a very strong high pressure system aloft and pressure gradients turning lightly offshore are the ingredients that will drive temperatures to near 100 in some inland coastal areas and 110 to 115 across the warmer valleys."

Maximum temperatures are expected to gradually increase each day this week. Even traditionally cooler areas along coast will see temperatures 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

An excessive heat warning took effect Tuesday morning in the western San Fernando Valley, and it will remain in force until 8 p.m. Friday. According to the NWS, Thursday and Friday are predicted to be the hottest days in that area, with temperatures ranging as high as 113 degrees.

"There is around a 30% chance for temperatures to reach as high as 115 degrees or even locally higher on Thursday," forecasters said.

Another excessive heat warning will take effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, eastern San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains, Antelope Valley and foothills, San Gabriel Valley, the inland coast including downtown Los Angeles, and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors.

Those areas are expected to experience high temperatures of 95 to 110 degrees, again with Thursday and Friday as the hottest days.

A less severe heat advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday for Los Angeles beaches, Palos Verdes Hills and Malibu Coast, with highs up to 90 degrees possible.

Due to the high heat, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an ozone advisory that will be in place until 8 p.m. Friday due to anticipated elevated smog levels because of the heat wave. The ozone level is expected to reach the unhealthy level or worse in the Santa Clarita Valley and portions of the San Gabriel Valley through Friday, according to the AQMD.

Downtown Los Angeles reached 89 degrees on Monday's Labor Day holiday, but was expected to climb to 98 on Thursday and 99 on Friday, according to the NWS.

Van Nuys reached 99 on Monday and was expected to be in the low 100s for the rest of the week, as were Burbank and Pasadena.

West Hollywood was 88 on Monday, with highs of 96 expected Thursday and Friday.

Woodland Hills is expected to top out at 110 degrees for three straight days beginning Wednesday, while Lancaster was forecast to reach 106 on Thursday and Friday.

Nighttime temperatures are also on the rise, and expected to remain in the 70s in the valleys into the weekend.

Orange County was feeling the heat too, with Anaheim reaching 89 degrees on Monday and expected to reach 96 Wednesday, 98 Thursday and 97 Friday. Irvine was expected to reach 96 on Thursday and 95 on Friday.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday for Orange County inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, with temperatures possibly reaching 105 degrees.

Heat advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday for Orange County coastal areas, where temperatures could hit 95 degrees.

Officials warned the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Residents were also urged to never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles, which can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The hot, dry weather will also create elevated fire conditions across the mountains, valleys and deserts throughout the week.

"A slow cooling trend will begin Saturday but heat hazards may need to be continued at least another day," forecasters said. "By Sunday there is expected to be enough cooling to end the heat warnings, but some advisories may need to continue inland with highs still in the 100-107 range."