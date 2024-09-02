California weather forecast: Heat wave to bring sweltering temps for several days

The Brief A heat wave is expected to last over the next several days in Southern California. The National Weather Service said the peak of the heat wave is expected Wednesday through Friday. The NWS plans to issue an Excessive Heat Watch for the majority of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura and Orange counties.



While the official start of fall is just weeks away, September is off to a scorching start in Southern California with a brutal heat wave set to last over the next several days.

The peak of the heat wave is expected Wednesday through Friday with forecast highs to reach the 80s along the coast, the 90s in several inland communities, and triple digits in the valleys, foothills, and the Inland Empire.

In anticipation of the heat wave, the National Weather Service (NWS) has planned to issue a heat alert for the greater majority of the Southland.

During the heat wave, the NWS is reminding people that the homeless, elderly and children are at the highest risk for heat illness.

Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Watch

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Wednesday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 9 p.m. in the Inland Empire with the return of triple-digit heat. Residents are asked to stay in air-conditioned rooms, to stay hydrated and to limit their time outdoors.

The same warning also goes into effect for many Southern California communities in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, including Beverly Hills, Lancaster, Pyramid Lake, Valencia, Los Angeles, Compton, Culver City, East LA, Glendale, Hollywood, Simi Valley, Okai, Pomona, Pasadena, areas along the Angeles Crest Highway.

This also applies to inland areas in Orange County, including Anaheim, Santa Ana, Mission Viejo, Fullerton, Orange, Irvine and Garden Grove.

How long will the heat wave last?

The heat wave is expected to last over the next several days.