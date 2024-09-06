LA County health officials warn people to stay out the water at these beaches

As Southern California braces for scorching temperatures over the weekend, Los Angeles County health officials are urging people to stay out of the ocean due to high bacterial levels at multiple beaches.

The LA County Department of Public Health is asking people to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The ocean water warning applies to the following beaches:

Mother’s Beach (Marina del Rey)

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach (Malibu)

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove (Malibu)

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove (Malibu)

Inner Cabrillo Beach (San Pedro)

Outer Cabrillo Beach (San Pedro)

Topanga Canyon Beach (Malibu)

Santa Monica Pier

Solstice Creek at Don Blocker County Beach (Malibu)

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach (Malibu)

Winward Storm Drain (Venice)

Avalon Beach (Catalina Island)

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Roger State Beach

Click here for more information on LA County’s beach water quality advisories.