AC repair techs on high demand during SoCal heatwave

A sweltering heat wave is rolling through Southern California this week, triggering excessive heat warnings, and threatening potentially record-breaking temperatures. It's times like these when SoCal residents are thankful for their air conditioning.

Which makes it all the more heartbreaking when the AC breaks.

"I was watching the thermometer go up, one degree at a time, and freaking out" said one Woodland Hills resident, explaining that the air conditioning unit at his home suddenly stopped working. With 110 degrees expected in the area during this latest heat wave, you can't blame him for panicking.

Air conditioning repair shops have personnel working non-stop. John Wetzel, from Aladdin allowed FOX 11 to follow him as he dealt with emergency repairs Wednesday.

"Capacitors are an issue when it gets this hot, when people don't service their units regularly," he explained. "It's a small part that really affects a lot of bigger parts, so it's not something you don't want to let go".

Our homeowner, Steve, admits he was late scheduling the regular maintenance, which "was a bad idea." Luckily, Wetzel was able to get the problem solved rather quickly. Sometimes, it's not that easy.

When people don't change or clean their filters, units get overworked, and it can take a real toll on motors. A simple, relatively cheap maintenance issue can turn into an expensive problem.

Changing (or washing permanent) filters at least once a year is advisable, but a couple of times during the summer is a great preventive measure.

Remember, added Wetzel, that wall and portable units also have filters that need to be cleaned or changed. So do air purifiers, which are really important during these heat waves, when we get air quality alerts, especially in the Valley.

Stay cool, and keep those AC units working with regular maintenance... it might take some time to get an emergency repair person over, when it's 110 degrees outside!