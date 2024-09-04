Excessive heat warnings in effect in Southern California

Southern California is hitting scorching high temperatures this week with several excessive heat warnings in effect as a late-season heat wave grips the region, pushing the mercury into triple digits.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the western San Fernando Valley and it will last until 8 p.m. Friday. Forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) highlight a perilous heat wave that could see the hottest conditions of the summer for certain coastal and valley locations. Thursday and Friday are set to be particularly intense, with the possibility of temperatures reaching as high as 113 degrees.

Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, additional excessive heat warnings were activated for broad areas including the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, eastern San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, Antelope Valley, San Gabriel Valley, the inland coast encompassing downtown Los Angeles, and the corridors of the 5 and 14 Freeways. These areas are expected to face extreme heat, with the thermometer possibly reading between 95 to 110 degrees, with the spike in temperature predominantly on Thursday and Friday.

Los Angeles beaches, alongside the Palos Verdes Hills and Malibu Coast, are subjected to a less severe heat advisory, starting from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday, warned of highs reaching up to 90 degrees.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also released an ozone advisory effective until 8 p.m. Friday because of expected elevated smog levels linked to the oppressive heat wave. Unhealthy air quality due to increased ozone is predicted in the Santa Clarita Valley and segments of the San Gabriel Valley over the course of the week.

This soaring heat isn’t just a daytime issue; nighttime temperatures are inflated too, with the valleys hovering in the 70s as the weekend approaches. Echoing this heat trend, Orange County is also under the duress of the heat wave, with Anaheim and Irvine set for a rise in temperatures across the week. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Orange County inland areas as well as the Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills until 8 p.m. Friday.

Heat advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday for Orange County coastal areas, where temperatures could hit 95 degrees.

Public health officials are issuing imperative warnings to residents to stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned areas, avoid sun exposure, and regularly check up on those who may be especially vulnerable to the heat. A stern reminder is directed at everyone to never leave children or pets in cars, as temperatures can swiftly become fatal.

Alongside health risks, the heat wave increases the fire danger across the region's mountains, valleys, and deserts, keeping fire crews on high alert. Some respite might come starting Saturday with a slow cooling trend, but elevated temperatures may persist, necessitating continued advisories.

While the heat warnings are projected to end by Sunday, forecasters caution that advisories could still be relevant for some inland areas where highs might still range between 100 and 107 degrees.

