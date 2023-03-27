'Weaker storm' headed for California: Here's when

Don't put your umbrellas away just yet - more rain is forecast for Southern California this week.

This upcoming storm will be "generally weaker" than past winter storms however, with up to an inch predicted for the coasts and valleys and up to two inches for those in the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

At this time, "many hours of steady light rain" is expected to begin Tuesday, with a sight chance of thunderstorms late Wednesday to Thursday.

The NWS said gusty winds will also sweep the region, with southwest winds reaching a peak between 20 and 40 mph.

Because this is predicted to be a weaker storm, forecasters said there will be minimal threats for flooding, except for a low threat for road and creek flooding over San Luis Obispo County.

Since December, California has been hit by a dozen atmospheric rivers after years of drought that also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

So far, Los Angeles has experienced the wettest January and February since 2005, according to the NWS.