These SoCal areas have broken rainfall records

As another atmospheric river continues to batter Southern California Wednesday, several areas have already broken record rainfall totals - with even more rain in the forecast to come.

The rainfall broke records in Burbank, LAX, downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and Lancaster.

The most notable was DTLA, which broke its 130-year record originally set in 1893!

Here's a look at the records broken:

Long Beach Airport: 1.53" (breaks 1983 record of 0.82")

Downtown LA: 1.43" (breaks 1893 record of 1.34")

Burbank Airport: 1.14" (breaks 1992 record of 1.13")

Los Angeles Airport: 1.01" (breaks 1958 record of 0.73")

Lancaster Airport: 0.67" (breaks 1995 record of 0.62")

More rain and mountain snow are expected to continue throughout Wednesday, raising the risk of localized flooding.

A winter storm warning was in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday in the San Gabriel Mountains and in the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors. Forecasters predicted total accumulations of 2 to 5 feet of snow above 6,000 feet during the storm, with 10 to 20 inches possible between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, and 2 to 10 inches between 3,500 and 5,000 feet -- accompanied by winds gusting to 75 mph. According to the National Weather Service, several inches of snow could fall in the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway.

City News Service contributed to this report.