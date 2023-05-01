California tops list of most exited states in 2022

Coming or going?

California was one of the most exited states in 2022, along with Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

That's according to the recently published Allied Magnet States Report, which tracks migration patterns in the U.S. by analyzing data provided for all interstate moves from January 1, 2016 to November 14, 2022.

On the other end of the spectrum, the most moved to states in 2022 were Arizona, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Analysts said those state were more affordable and offered better financial security.

The study also analyzed the top outbound cities in 2022. New York City took the top spot on that list, followed by Anaheim, San Diego, Chicago, then Riverside.

People who relocated cited work and family as the biggest reasons for moving, saying they wanted to live closer to relatives and in areas with large homes and low prices. Weather and access to nature were also significant factors, but smaller, the study found.

Now when it comes to home prices, it's no surprise California's listings were among the highest in the nation, depending on where you go. For example, the average home price in Anaheim is 140% above the national average, and it's even higher (166%) in San Diego. But Riverside is more affordable, with homes 73% above average.

To see the full study, tap or click here.



