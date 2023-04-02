These California cities have the cheapest homes
LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to purchase a new home in California but you're on a budget, you may want to consider a few cities where you can find homes for significantly cheaper than their more expensive counterparts.
A new study from Go Banking Rates revealed the top five cheapest places to buy a home in the Golden State all have an average home value of less than $350,000. Compare that to the $1.1 million average home price in Los Angeles, according to data from Realtor.com.
These are the top five cities with the cheapest home prices:
- Oildale (Kern County): $248,001
- Porterville (Tulare County): $278,057
- Delano (Kern County): $278,057
- Tulare (Tulare County): $310,699
- Calexico (Imperial County): $315,277
To get these results, analysts reviewed data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to find out which cities had the state's cheapest homes nationwide.
One common factor in California to note is that the cities with the cheapest home prices contain less than 70,000 residents.
But if you still want to move to a major metro in California, perhaps head to the Bay Area, where a good chunk of homes sold below asking price in January, according to a recent study from Redfin.
Last week, the state launched a new initiative called the California Dream For All Shared Appreciation loan program. Made possible by the California Housing Finance Agency, the program gives eligible individuals 20% of the home's cost to help with the down payment. When the homeowner sells the house, the state will get a portion back (15% or 20% of any appreciation of the home depending on your income) and, in turn, uses that money to help out the next first-time homebuyer.