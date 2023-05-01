These are California's most expensive ZIP codes: report

If you reside in California, it may come to no surprise that it is very expensive to live here.

It's so expensive, in fact, that apparently the Golden State is home to some of the most expensive ZIP codes in the entire country.

That's according to a recently published analysis by Clever, which broke down Zillow’s Home Value Index to analyze recent trends in home prices.

Atherton in the Bay Area took the top spot on the list. In this super-wealthy Silicon Valley suburb, the typical home value is $7.36 million.

About 1 in 5 Americans (19%) chose Los Angeles as the top city they would move to if money were no object. New York wasn’t far behind at 15%, the study also found.

Here's the list of all California zip codes that made the top 10:

Aside from California, two New York ZIP codes and one in Washington state made the top 10.

The analysis found while home prices continue to soar, it's also becoming more unattainable. The average American makes just $63,214 a year, according to the analysis.

But the average home value in the U.S. remains lower than the costs in any of the top 10 ZIP codes.

To get the results, Clever used the Median Sales Price of homes sold in the United States (MSPUS), made available by the St. Louis Fed. For more recent home prices and the most expensive ZIP codes, analysts used the Zillow Home Value Index.

To see the full study, tap or click here.

