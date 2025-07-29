These are California's top sandwich shops, according to Yelp

The Brief California boasts 14 of the top 100 sandwich shops in the U.S., according to a new Yelp list. The rankings, released for National Sandwich Month, were based on the volume and ratings of Yelp reviews. Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers and Woods Deli in Huntington Park are California's highest-ranked spots, at #2 and #5 respectively.



When it comes to a good sandwich - whether it be a classic Philly cheesesteak or an authentic New Orleans-style muffuletta - California is home to 14 of the top sandwich shops in the entire country, according to Yelp.

In celebration of National Sandwich Month in August, Yelp just revealed its list of Top 100 Sandwich Shops in the U.S. To make the list, Yelp identified businesses in the sandwich category, then ranked those spots using factors like total volume and ratings of reviews.

Local perspective:

These are the 14 California restaurants serving up the best sandwiches, according to Yelp:

Coming in at No. 2, Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers near Sequoia National Park was highlighted by Yelpers for its gourmet, scratch-made sandwiches guests can enjoy on a dining deck overlooking the Kaweah River. Popular sammies include the four-meat double Decker Manwich with the shop's signature olive tapenade, as well as the Gourmet Green with turkey or grilled chicken and slathered with a creamy almond-cilantro-jalapeno spread.

Woods Deli in Huntington Park was the only other California spot to crack the top five. Popular sammies at the three-year-old deli include the Turkey Pretzel, which is loaded with smoked turkey breast, veggies, and house-made chipotle sauce on a soft pretzel bun made locally. Fans also rave about the Italian Stallion, which has four types of meat, spicy pickled onions, and a red bell pepper sauce.

What they're saying:

Yelp Elite Yela M. called Sierra Subs and Sandwiches "exactly what you need for your hikes before or after."

We tried The Manwich (10/10). It’s savory, tangy, and refreshing. The Gourmet Green is also packed with flavor and has a small kick in the [creamy almond-cilantro-jalapeno] sauce. Lots of seating inside and there’s also outdoor seating that leads down to an incredible view of the river," her review read.

Closer to home, Yelper Patsy S. described the food at Woods Deli as "fresh and clean."

"I had the El Chavo [Black Forest ham on a French baguette] and it’s an extra special torta indeed! The jalapenos give it a nice spice [and] the creamy queso fresco tones the spice down. Delicious! It’s big enough to share. I would definitely order that again," she wrote.

Big picture view:

Franky's Deli Warehouse in Hialeah, Florida took the top spot on the list. Yelpers noted bestsellers like their Famous Italian, packed with ham, capicola, salami, and provolone, as well as the Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with thinly-sliced ribeye, onions, and sweet peppers cooked with a special secret sauce and topped with smoked provolone.

To see the full list, tap or click here.