Yelp ranks Howlin' Rays best fried chicken spot in US, Canada

The Brief Howlin’ Ray’s, a Los Angeles hot chicken spot, was recently named the No. 1 fried chicken restaurant in the U.S. and Canada by the Yelp Elite Squad. Known for its fiery Nashville-style chicken, it launched as a food truck in 2015 before opening brick-and-mortar locations. The Yelp ranking is an "all-time list" based on the volume and ratings of reviews from its Elite Squad members.



Howlin’ Ray’s, the renowned Los Angeles hot chicken restaurant known for its Nashville-style chicken and long lines, has been named the number one fried chicken spot in the United States or Canada by the Yelp Elite Squad.

What we know:

Howlin’ Ray’s, which began as a food truck in 2015, now operates brick-and-mortar locations in Chinatown, Pasadena, and Las Vegas.

When its first restaurant opened in Chinatown in 2016, customers often waited for hours to get the small eatery’s signature bright red-orange chicken sandwiches and tenders.

The restaurant is celebrated for its various heat levels, ranging from country (plain fried chicken) to mild, medium, hot, x-hot, and the extremely spicy howlin’, which requires guests to sign a waiver before consumption.

What they're saying:

"Howlin’ Ray’s is a legendary hotspot, serving up Nashville-style hot chicken that draws crowds for its fiery flavor and crispy, juicy perfection. Famous for its spicy heat levels and friendly, energetic service, Howlin’ Ray’s is a must-visit for fried chicken lovers looking for an unforgettable meal," Yelp wrote in its review.

Local perspective:

Other Los Angeles-area restaurants also made Yelp’s top 15 list.

Daybird, "Top Chef" winner Mei Lin’s restaurant near Virgil Village, known for its large Sichuan-style fried chicken sandwiches, was ranked number 10.

Gol Tong, offering Korean-style fried wings in Koreatown, secured the number 12 spot.

Cracked and Battered, located in the Marina in San Francisco, was the highest-ranked Bay Area entry at number 15.

How The Ranking Works:

According to Yelp, businesses were identified within the fried chicken category and then ranked based on the volume and ratings of reviews submitted by Yelp Elite Squad members for each establishment.

All businesses included in the list were marked as open on Yelp as of June 2, 2025, and, where available, had a passing health score as of the same date.

Dig deeper:

To see the complete list of Top 50 Fried Chicken Spots in the U.S. or Canada, tap or click here.