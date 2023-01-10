California storm: Atmospheric river unleashes flooding, mudslides, strong winds

Californians braced as another round in a series of relentless storms was expected to hit the Golden State Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, howling winds, and high surf as some residents remained under evacuation orders.

Areas hit by wildfires in recent years faced the possibility of mud and debris slewing off denuded hillsides that have yet to fully recover their protective layer of vegetation.

The death toll from the relentless string of storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people including a homeless person were killed by falling trees, state officials said.

Authorities said late Monday night that parts of U.S. and state highways were closed because of flooding, mud or rockslides, heavy snow or car spinouts, and truck crashes. The closures included northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway, a key coastal route, and sections of U.S. 6 and Highway 168.

For the mountain communities, snow levels are expected at 8,000 feet before dropping to 6,000 feet.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the entire state of California and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency resources, the White House said in a statement.

Below is what's expected in Southern California on Tuesday by county.

Los Angeles County

Torrential rain has forced several road closures throughout Los Angeles County as mud and debris have blocked roadways, created sinkholes and other dangerous hazards.

About 3,500 customers, and over 1,200 in Fairfax, have been affected by power outages throughout Los Angeles County. There were 695 outages in Pacific Palisades, 272 in Studio City, 129 in Sherman Oaks, 841 in Echo Park, and 376 in Palms, according to media reports.

Steady rainfall fell in the San Fernando Valley overnight. The heavy rainfall triggered a mudslide in a Studio City neighborhood as vehicles remained trapped in the mud. Officials said 17 residents had to shelter in place since they were unable to evacuate.

Also in the SFV, two people were rescued Monday after their vehicle became trapped at the bottom of a large sinkhole in Chatsworth.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit LA County between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday with breezy conditions. Winds will come from the south at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Weather Alerts

A High Surf Advisory is in place from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS warns of dangerous rip currents with high surf of 5 to 8 feet Tuesday through Wednesday. This applies to the Malibu Coast and all LA County beaches.

In addition, a Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 p.m.

Health officials issued a cold weather alert for Lancaster and Mt. Wilson, where near-freezing or sub-freezing temperatures are expected. The alert will be in effect Tuesday through Friday in Lancaster, and Wednesday in Mt. Wilson, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Evacuations

An Evacuation Warning is in effect for the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon areas due to possible mud and debris flows.

The city of Duarte issued a "yellow alert" for residents of roughly 25 homes near the Fish Fire burn area from 4 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The alert imposes restrictions on street parking on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge and Fish Canyon roads, and on Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon and Greenbank Avenue.

Road Closures

Mulholland Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive is closed until further notice

Topanga Canyon Boulevard remains closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway

Malibu Canyon Road was closed from Civic Center to Piuma Way due to a boulder on the road

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were hammered by heavy rainfall Monday, triggering mudslides and prompting residents to evacuate.

Ventura County deputies were stationed overnight and first responders continued to keep a close eye on the La Conchita community. Tuesday marked 18 years since the area was hit by landslides, sending 400,000 tons of mud down the mountain, which killed ten people.

Five years ago, a similar storm with nonstop rain caused a major debris overflow that destroyed homes and left 23 dead.

Both Ventura and Santa Barbara counties continue to deal with flooded streets and highways.

Authorities announced the Santa Barbara Airport was closed Monday night. All commercial flights are canceled until further notice.

Evacuations

Officials ordered an evacuation order for all of Montecito, including all 15 zones of the Montecito Community, all Toro Canyon & Padaro Lane residents in the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, and all residents of Sycamore Canyon in the City of SB and Montecito.

An evacuation order was also issued for the Serena Park area in Carpinteria.

An evacuation Center was established at the Wake Center, located at 300 N. Turnpike Rd in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County officials announced more evacuation centers were established overnight.

Residents can also seek shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building at 941 Walnut Avenue in Carpinteria or the Minami Community Center located at 600 West Enos Drive in Santa Maria.

An Evacuation Warning remains in place for the Ventura Beach RV Resort.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect through 10 p.m.

A Wind Advisory expires at 4 p.m.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday

Road Closures

The following road closures remain in place:

The northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Highway 33 in Ventura were closed Monday afternoon. The southbound lanes were closed later Monday. The alternate route will be to take Highway 126 to the 5 Freeway.

The 101 Freeway between Highway 150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Blvd. near Santa Barbara

Highway 154 is closed in both directions due to major rock slide

The northbound 101 Freeway is closed at Mariposa due to "significant rockfall" in Gaviota

Highway 192 is closed due to several spots with running water

Sycamore Canyon Rd. is closed around Westmont College in Montecito

Highway 150 is closed due to a rock slide

SR-33 at mile marker 12 due to a rock slide

San Bernardino and Riverside counties

Inland Empire residents can expect consistent rainfall, heavy at times with breezy conditions. A southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph will become westerly at 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. One inch to two inches of new rainfall is expected Tuesday.

For the mountain communities, including Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead, and Wrightwood, rain showers are expected early before becoming mixed with snow. In Big Bear, southwest winds are expected at 30 to 35 mph ramping up to 45 mph in the afternoon, and gusting up to 65 mph.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect through 10 p.m. and a Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

Orange County residents can expect more rain showers and breezy conditions, with wind gusts possibly reaching up to 35 mph. A thunderstorm is possible before 4 p.m. The NWS expects new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday

A Wind Advisory is in place through 4 p.m. Tuesday

A High Surf Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday

The storm will taper off Wednesday and make for mostly sunny skies with light winds. However, another storm is expected to hit by the weekend.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.