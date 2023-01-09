Chatsworth sinkhole traps 2 cars, 4 people

Four people fell into a roadway sinkhole Monday evening in Chatsworth, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people in the vehicles managed to pull themselves out before the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived, while two others had to be rescued by firefighters using ropes and an aerial ladder, authorities said.

Both people rescued by LAFD were taken to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The two people who escaped on their own were uninjured.

Because the roadway was completely compromised, crews reported that it could not support emergency vehicles.

The sinkhole fully cut across the southbound lane of Iverson Road and the entire road was closed, deemed unpassable to traffic.