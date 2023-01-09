14 rescued from Ventura River after getting stranded on island

Fourteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rains continue to pound California.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that it was sending swift water rescue crews to the area of Main and Peking streets just before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports suggested that 6-12 people were trapped on an island in the river.

Several minutes later, the department tweeted that seven people had been rescued from the river, with video showing people climbing up a bridge that had been let down into the water.

Another seven people were rescued several minutes later thanks to an aerial team. According to VCFD, the department's Chopper 4 was able to get another seven people off the island and back to safety.

VCFD said crews were still on the scene evaluating the area, and that none of the people rescued have required medical attention yet.

No other details about why these people were in the river were immediately available.