LA sees record rainfall; here's when we'll see relief

More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide.

Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Los Angeles saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies including the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.

Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according to the National Weather Service.

In Orange County, there were 4.13 inches of rain reported over the past two days at lower Oso Creek as of 4 a.m. Monday. There were 3.89 inches reported at Coto de Caza, 3.27 inches reported at Lower Silverado Canyon and 6.15 inches reported at Horsethief Rice Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains.

Flooding was reported in the Long Beach Peninsula community at about 2 p.m. Saturday, affecting residences along 67th Place. A little farther to the northwest, all lanes of the 710 Freeway were flooded between Anaheim and Willow streets.

The precipitation tapered off Saturday night, and the rain subsided until late afternoon Sunday, when another less-powerful storm moved in. That system is expected to linger over the area into Monday's national holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the bulk of that day's rain expected in the morning.

Conditions should dry out by Tuesday, beginning a mostly rain-free week, but some Santa Ana winds could develop by later in the week.

Officials from across the state said at least 18 people died in the storms that battered California last week.

More than half of California’s 58 counties were declared disaster areas and repairing the damage may cost more than $1 billion, according to Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the state Office of Emergency Services. Between Tuesday and Friday, residents of Matilija Canyon in Ventura County were either trapped or needed to evacuate after this week's severe weather.

Here's the latest for Southern California by county:

Los Angeles County

Due to the new storm systems, Santa Anita Park canceled all scheduled races on Saturday and Monday. Los Alamitos Race Course scrubbed all races planned for Saturday night.

Weather Alerts

A Cold Weather Alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:

Lancaster, Monday to Friday;

Mt. Wilson, Monday to Friday;

Santa Clarita Valley, Tuesday to Friday;

Pomona, Wednesday and Friday;

Woodland Hills, Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the Los Angeles County mountains.

An Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory has been issued for all LA County beaches through Tuesday, Jan 17 at 12 p.m.

Road Closures

Big Pines Highway is closed between Largo Vista Road and the Angeles Crest Highway, Los Angeles County Public Works reports.

Orange County

A high surf advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday at Orange County beaches, where huge waves have been seen in the last few days.

Ventura County

More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.

A record rainfall of 1.43 inches was set at Camarillo Airport Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.03 set in 1990.

Although no evacuations are currently in place, authorities are urging residents of Matilija Canyon to evacuate in preparation.

Officials say at least 70 people near the canyon had to be airlifted to safety in the last week. Near Ojai Sunday, parts of Route 33 were destroyed. Some of the road covered in mud, other parts fallen into the water.

Road Closures

Grimes Canyon Road is closed between the cities of Moorpark and Fillmore in Ventura County, according to CHP, due to debris

City News Service contributed to this report.