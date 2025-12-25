Flooding closes portion of 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

Wednesday marked a messy commute for those in Sun Valley.

A portion of the 5 Freeway closed as Caltrans worked to clear the lanes so people can get to their destination on Christmas Eve.

"I’m just loving the weather, it’s wonderful, we needed it," said North Hollywood resident, Janet Lavender.

In the San Fernando Valley, some people are loving the downpour this holiday season while others can’t wait for it to dry up.

But one thing most people can agree on is driving in the rain and maneuvering detours are not what they wished for this Christmas.

On Wednesday, Caltrans alerted drivers that a stretch of the 5 freeway, both north and southbound lanes near Lankershim Boulevard, closed due to flooding and mud.

Just after 6 p.m., several southbound lanes reopened while generators continued pumping out water for hours.

Many in Sun Valley said they were taking it slow as they braved the slick roads on Christmas Eve.

"It’s crazy trying to drive through puddles, it’s crazy trying to drive to get groceries," said Conception Rodriguez. "I love the rain, I just hate driving in it."