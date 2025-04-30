California restaurant icon Bob Morris passes away

Bob Morris, the California restaurant icon behind restaurants such as Gladstone’s and RJ’s the Rib Joint, has passed away.

Morris redefined coastal dining

What we know:

Bob Morris redefined coastal dining for over five decades in Southern California.

In February, FOX 11’s Bob DeCastro interviewed him when Morris’ Paradise Cove Beach Café in Malibu reopened following the devastating Palisades Fire.

Morris died peacefully at his home on April 13th.

He was 81.

