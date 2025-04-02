Avila’s El Ranchito in Newport Beach celebrates its 50th anniversary

Avila's El Ranchito, a family-run Mexican restaurant, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Celebrating food and family

What we know:

In 1975, Sergio Avila, bought the old Bayside Fish Market and turned it into Avila's El Ranchito, a restaurant his parents had opened nine years prior.

The first location opened in 1966 in Huntington Park. Over the past 50 years, the restaurant has evolved into a peninsula staple.

The restaurant is bringing back its old Taco Tuesday tradition, offering $5 all-you-can-eat tacos, like the restaurant did from 1995-2015.

The big celebration is happening the last two Tuesdays of April – April 22 and 29th – and starts at 5 p.m.

In addition, they're also selling tshirts, coffee cups and hats, in store only, along with giving back to the community.

During the entire month of April, the restaurant is giving back to an amazing organization called "Miracles for Kids." It helps families whose kids are going through life-threatening cancers or diseases.