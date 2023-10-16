Gladstones restaurant on PCH to stay open under new management

Good news if you have yet to visit the iconic Gladstones in Pacific Palisades.

The longstanding restaurant, which was reportedly set to close in September, has reopened under new management.

In a recent social media post, Gladstones confirmed the good news to the public, who quickly showed support and excitement over the announcement.

"Gladstones Legacy to continue operating Gladstones and carry on the tradition for the benefit of the community," the Instagram post captioned a carousel of photos sharing the news. "Get ready for launch as we celebrate our GOLDEN ERA. Join us this weekend and dine by the sea."

"Yayy! The best is yet to come!" one person commented.

"I AM SOOO HAPPY! My friends and family was like what is your obsession with Gladstones? If you don't know, you don't know… always love being there," another wrote.

"I have been trying to get up there before you guys close and couldn't be happier to see this! Former employee from the 90s" commented.

"Wonderful news. See you guys soon! Lobster, clam chowder, chocolate cake, and the view is divine there," another wrote.

Gladstones said it will also be featuring some new events, including "Mixer Mondays" where there will be live music, as well as the continuation of food and drink specials during "Golden Hour" from 4 p.m. to sunset.

Overlooking Will Rogers State Beach, Gladstones first opened in 1972 in Santa Monica Canyon before moving to its beachfront location in 1981. The restaurant was reportedly going to be replaced by a new Wolfgang Puck restaurant designed by legendary architect Frank Gehry.

A second Gladstones under different ownership still operates in Long Beach.