Owner of Papa Cristo’s, beloved LA restaurant, opens about decision to close after 77 years

The Brief Beloved Greek restaurant, Papa Cristo, is saying goodbye after 77 years. The restaurant is located in LA's Pico-Union neighborhood. The owner said his decision comes after a "rent dispute."



Longstanding Greek restaurant Papa Cristo's, which has been serving the Los Angeles community and beyond for the past 77 years, is permanently closing its doors in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Papa Cristo's, iconic LA Greek restaurant, permanently closing after 77 years in business

What we know:

The owner of Papa Cristo's, Chrys Chrys, opened up about the upcoming closure, saying it is because of a "rent dispute."

However, he said they will still continue operations through his two daughters with deliveries.

Chrys Chrys said the restaurant is about more than the delicious cuisine; it’s also about the family atmosphere.

The restaurant was founded by Chrys Chrys’ father, Sam Chrys, along with his wife, Annie. It opened at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Normandie Avenue in the historic Byzantine-Latino quarter in October 1948.

In announcing the news, Chrys Chrys expressed thanks to the longtime customers of the beloved Greek eatery over the years."I have been blessed to carry on my father’s legacy as C&K Importing and Papa Cristo’s grew into a place where flavors, friendships, families and memories came together under one roof."

Papa Cristo's becomes one of the latest restaurants to close its doors in LA.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: