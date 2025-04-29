Why you might see smoke, flames in Pacific Palisades tonight
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - No one who lives near the Pacific Palisades wants to see flames in that area again, but it's happening on purpose beginning Tuesday night.
Federal investigators have scheduled a controlled burn, with the ATF conducting controlled fire testing along the Temescal Ridge Trail between Skull Rock and Green Peak.
It starts tonight and will continue through Thursday.
SUGGESTED:
- Residential burglaries in Altadena burn area surging, authorities say
- Run group organizes Ultra-Marathon Relay to raise money for wildfire victims
- Sen. Padilla visits Palisades Fire zone, pushes for wildfire prevention legislation
- 97-year-old woman loses home of 60 years in Palisades Fire
Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what sparked the deadly January wildfire.