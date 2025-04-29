Expand / Collapse search

Why you might see smoke, flames in Pacific Palisades tonight

Published  April 29, 2025 6:39pm PDT
Pacific Palisades
Controlled fire test in Pacific Palisades tonight

Federal investigators have scheduled a controlled burn, with the ATF conducting controlled fire testing along the Temescal Ridge Trail between Skull Rock and Green Peak.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - No one who lives near the Pacific Palisades wants to see flames in that area again, but it's happening on purpose beginning Tuesday night. 

It starts tonight and will continue through Thursday. 

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what sparked the deadly January wildfire.

