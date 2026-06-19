California’s July 1 minimum wage hikes: What you need to know

The Brief Hourly minimum wage rates across multiple Southern California cities and counties will increase on July 1, introducing localized baselines and industry-specific tiers. Healthcare workers at massive hospital networks will see specialized baseline rates rise to $25 per hour, while specific regional hospitality and hotel staff tiers scale up to $26.50 per hour. Specific rules vary by city borders and local government updates.



Some Californians are getting a paycheck bump on July 1. Are you one of them?

What we know:

Hourly minimum wages are climbing in several Southern California jurisdictions on July 1. For general employment sectors, the new localized baselines include:

Los Angeles: $18.42

County of Los Angeles (unincorporated): $18.47

Malibu: $17.91

Pasadena: $18.57

Santa Monica: $18.47

San Diego : $17.75

West Hollywood: $20.25

>> Tap or click here to see a list of city and county minimum wages in California <<

Beyond that, specific high-impact industries will experience massive specialized wage hikes.

Healthcare employees working within large hospital systems boasting 10,000 or more full-time equivalents, alongside workers at dialysis clinics, will officially see their minimum wage jump to $25 per hour.

Smaller healthcare facilities, community clinics, and skilled nursing homes are operating under distinct phased baseline structures, which include a bump up to $23.00 per hour for general clinics.

SUGGESTED:

Simultaneously, the hospitality sector is witnessing major parallel shifts.

Cities including Glendale, Los Angeles, and Long Beach are pushing localized hotel and hospitality worker minimum wages up to thresholds spanning $25 to $26.50 per hour.

Coastal hospitality sectors are tied directly to these structural shifts, as neighboring cities like Santa Monica automatically match the City of Los Angeles' hotel minimum wage structures, triggering an identical parallel increase for local coastal hospitality workers.

What you can do:

Workers and business owners should proactively verify localized compliance standards before the July 1 implementation deadline.

Individuals can check the local government websites where they work for further details, including any industry-specific local wage rates.

Employers must secure and visibly display updated physical or digital workplace labor posters detailing the exact modified local minimum standards to avoid municipal penalties.