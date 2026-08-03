Man found shot to death in Van Nuys; detectives searching for suspect

The Brief A man was found shot dead in Van Nuys early Monday morning. So far, the name of the victim has not been released and information about a potential suspect is not available. Investigators said multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.



A homicide investigation is underway in Van Nuys after a man was found shot to death in the middle of a residential street early Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to a report of an "ambulance cutting, man down" near Murrieta Avenue and Hart Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on his back in the middle of the street with what initially appeared to be a head wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined the victim had been shot.

The victim is currently listed as a John Doe. Police described him as a possibly Hispanic male of unknown age.

Detectives said multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene, confirming a shooting occurred. A toolbox was also found approximately 50 feet from the victim, though investigators have not determined whether it is connected to the case.

Police said the victim was discovered by a person driving through the neighborhood looking for a parking space, who then called 911.

What they're saying:

Lt. Guy Golan of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Bureau Section, said investigators have only limited information as the investigation continues.

"Unfortunately, right now we have very little details about what’s going on."

He added that detectives have spent several hours canvassing the neighborhood.

"We’re still trying to wake up some residents, canvas for surveillance video, try to find out if there’s any witnesses who saw anything."

Regarding the overall crime trend, Golan said: "Homicides are down. They’re at some of the lowest numbers in the last century. But they still do happen, and when they happen, it’s very alarming."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity or age.

Police have not announced any suspect information, recovered a weapon or identified a motive.

Anyone who saw or heard anything in the area of Murrieta Avenue and Hart Street or has surveillance video is asked to contact the LAPD.