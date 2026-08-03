Big Bear bald eagle Jackie faces setback in recovery at Ojai Raptor Center
OJAI, Calif. - Officials on Monday provided a grim update regarding the recovery of Big Bear's famous bald eagle, Jackie.
What we know:
The Ojai Raptor Center announced Monday that Jackie experienced a significant setback in her recovery. Veterinarians reported that her packed cell volume (PCV) dropped below 13%, indicating her severe anemia has regressed.
"Our veterinary team is responding quickly," the center shared in a social media update. "Additional advanced diagnostic testing is now underway, and expedited laboratory testing has been requested as we continue working to better understand her condition and guide the next steps in her treatment."
What we don't know:
Veterinary teams are still working to determine the underlying cause of her severe illness and anemia.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Big Bear bald eagle Jackie fitted with specialized 'tail accessory' as recovery continues
- Big Bear bald eagle Jackie reaches milestone in recovery
- Big Bear bald eagle Jackie rebounds in care as mystery young eagle appears at nest
- Territorial battle leaves Big Bear bald eagle Jackie fighting for life, new video shows
How to Help:
Those wishing to stay informed on Jackie's status can follow the Ojai Raptor Center and/or Friends of Big Bear Valley on social media for the latest updates.
To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.
The Source: This report is based on official medical updates released by the Ojai Raptor Center