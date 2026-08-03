Big Bear bald eagle Jackie faces setback in recovery at Ojai Raptor Center

The Brief Famous Big Bear bald eagle Jackie has suffered a serious medical setback during her recovery at the Ojai Raptor Center. Veterinarians report her red blood cell count dropped below 13%, indicating her anemia is worsening. Advanced diagnostic testing is underway as experts race to determine the underlying cause of her severe illness.



Officials on Monday provided a grim update regarding the recovery of Big Bear's famous bald eagle, Jackie.

What we know:

The Ojai Raptor Center announced Monday that Jackie experienced a significant setback in her recovery. Veterinarians reported that her packed cell volume (PCV) dropped below 13%, indicating her severe anemia has regressed.

"Our veterinary team is responding quickly," the center shared in a social media update. "Additional advanced diagnostic testing is now underway, and expedited laboratory testing has been requested as we continue working to better understand her condition and guide the next steps in her treatment."

What we don't know:

Veterinary teams are still working to determine the underlying cause of her severe illness and anemia.

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How to Help:

Those wishing to stay informed on Jackie's status can follow the Ojai Raptor Center and/or Friends of Big Bear Valley on social media for the latest updates.

To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.