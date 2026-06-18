Phone-free schools: What California's new campus cellphone law means for your child

The Brief California's Phone-Free Schools Act (AB-3216) forces a statewide crackdown on classroom distractions and cyberbullying, requiring all public and charter school districts to limit or ban daytime smartphone use. Local school boards maintain total control over enforcement, deciding whether to mandate high-security magnetic pouches (like Yondr bags) or simply require that phones stay tucked away in backpacks. The law also features strict, built-in safeguards ensuring students can access their devices during emergencies, for documented medical needs, or for specialized education plans.



California public schools are facing a sweeping new mandate to curb digital distractions in the classroom.

Under Assembly Bill 3216, also known as the Phone-Free Schools Act, educational governing bodies across the state must implement formal policies to restrict or completely ban student smartphone use during the school day.

What we know:

The law applies universally to all California public school districts, charter schools, and county offices of education.

Lawmakers enacted AB-3216 in response to a growing body of concerns linking unrestricted school-hours phone use to severe classroom distraction, heightened cyberbullying, and deteriorating student mental health.

While the state is forcing this crackdown, local school boards retain the power to decide exactly how strict their policies will be.

SUGGESTED: New California laws taking effect July 1, 2026

Enforcement methods will depend entirely on local district choices: some school boards may require high-security magnetic pouches, such as Yondr bags, to physically seal devices away during the day, while others might opt for a lighter touch, simply mandating that phones remain turned off and zipped inside student backpacks.

It's important to note that the law includes built-in safety exceptions, so parents do not need to panic about losing contact with their children.

Under the legislation, students are legally permitted to use their devices during emergencies, for documented medical necessities, or when required by specialized education plans.

Additionally, school boards must legally revisit, review, and update their adopted phone policies every five years to keep pace with changing student needs and technological advancements.

What we don't know:

Because districts are granted the flexibility to design their own specific guidelines based on community input, the exact degree of the restrictions will vary across the state.

SUGGESTED: Cell phone ban goes into effect at LAUSD campuses

It's unknown how many districts will opt for total portal-to-portal bans versus partial restrictions during instruction time, or how individual schools will handle the financial costs associated with purchasing specialized storage equipment like magnetic pouches.

What's next:

The law goes into effect on July 1.