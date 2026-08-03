LA City Hall closed amid hazardous materials investigation
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a hazmat situation is underway at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles after an unknown white substance was found inside the mail room near Mayor Karen Bass' office.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident was reported at 12:05 p.m. at the building located in the 100 block of Main Street.
LA City Fire added that the substance was found inside a sealed bag. One person was evaluated at the scene and did not require hospitalization after first responders determined they were not exposed.
What they're saying:
"A suspicious envelope containing an unknown substance was found in a mail room near the Mayor’s office. LAFD and LAPD are investigating. City Hall is closed to the public for the time being," Mayor Bass' said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will provide more updates as they become available.