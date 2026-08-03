LA City Hall closed amid hazardous materials investigation

The Brief A hazmat investigation is underway after an unknown white substance inside a sealed bag was discovered in a mail room near Mayor Karen Bass' office at LA City Hall. LAFD evaluated one person at the scene, determining they were not exposed and did not require hospital transport. LAPD and fire officials are investigating the suspicious envelope, and City Hall has been temporarily closed to the public.



Authorities said a hazmat situation is underway at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles after an unknown white substance was found inside the mail room near Mayor Karen Bass' office.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident was reported at 12:05 p.m. at the building located in the 100 block of Main Street.

LA City Fire added that the substance was found inside a sealed bag. One person was evaluated at the scene and did not require hospitalization after first responders determined they were not exposed.

What they're saying:

"A suspicious envelope containing an unknown substance was found in a mail room near the Mayor’s office. LAFD and LAPD are investigating. City Hall is closed to the public for the time being," Mayor Bass' said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will provide more updates as they become available.