Family of father of 5 killed in Colton hydrogen truck explosion files wrongful death lawsuit

The Brief The family of Moises Perez, a father of five, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after he was killed in a high-pressure hydrogen gas truck explosion. Perez reported a leak in February while driving from Marina del Rey to Colton; the truck exploded when he arrived in Colton. The lawsuit targets multiple companies involved in designing, manufacturing, and distributing the failed hydrogen cylinders and trailer, citing negligence.



The family of Moises Perez, a father of five killed in a high-pressure hydrogen transport truck explosion in Colton earlier this year, filed a wrongful death lawsuit targeting several companies involved in the vehicle's manufacturing and operation.

What we know:

Back in February, Perez reported a leak while transporting compressed hydrogen gas.

Dispatch instructed him to drive the transport truck from Marina del Rey to Colton. Upon his arrival in Colton, the truck suffered a catastrophic explosion that killed Perez and one other person.

Five months after his death, Perez's family announced a wrongful death complaint against multiple companies involved in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and maintenance of the high-pressure hydrogen cylinders and trailer that failed.

The complaint asserts that the targeted companies "designed, manufactured, distributed, and were otherwise involved with the high-pressure hydrogen cylinders and trailer that failed and exploded."

What they're saying:

Perez's widow, Ivania, spoke out about the emotional toll the loss has taken on their family.

"The void that his loss brings to each of us feels unbearable. I try my best as their mom to stay strong for them, to keep everything together. And despite my best efforts to comfort our children, I know this profound loss will impact them for the rest of their lives."