Family of father of 5 killed in Colton hydrogen truck explosion files wrongful death lawsuit
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - The family of Moises Perez, a father of five killed in a high-pressure hydrogen transport truck explosion in Colton earlier this year, filed a wrongful death lawsuit targeting several companies involved in the vehicle's manufacturing and operation.
What we know:
Back in February, Perez reported a leak while transporting compressed hydrogen gas.
Dispatch instructed him to drive the transport truck from Marina del Rey to Colton. Upon his arrival in Colton, the truck suffered a catastrophic explosion that killed Perez and one other person.
Five months after his death, Perez's family announced a wrongful death complaint against multiple companies involved in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and maintenance of the high-pressure hydrogen cylinders and trailer that failed.
The complaint asserts that the targeted companies "designed, manufactured, distributed, and were otherwise involved with the high-pressure hydrogen cylinders and trailer that failed and exploded."
What they're saying:
Perez's widow, Ivania, spoke out about the emotional toll the loss has taken on their family.
"The void that his loss brings to each of us feels unbearable. I try my best as their mom to stay strong for them, to keep everything together. And despite my best efforts to comfort our children, I know this profound loss will impact them for the rest of their lives."
The Source: This report is based on statements provided directly by the family of Moises Perez and their legal representatives during a public announcement regarding the lawsuit.