These are California's newest lottery millionaires

Four lucky California residents are new millionaires after pocketing nearly $6 million in combined prizes from the lottery.

According to lottery officials, two people who purchased Powerball tickets in San Diego County matched five of six numbers in recent drawings. Raul Ozuna won $1.8 million after cashing in his ticket for the Feb. 18 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at Eastlake Shell in Chula Vista. Enrique Viquez Garcia matched five of the six winning numbers for the Nov. 5 drawing. His $1.1 million ticket was purchased at Rite Aid on Manchester Avenue in Encinitas.

Moving up north, Karen Gallardo won a whopping $1 million on a Winter Riches Scratchers game ticket she bought at Handi Stop Liquor in Kerman, Fresno County.

In the Bay Area, Mae Chielo Siendo won $2 million playing an Instant Crossword Scratchers game. That lucky ticket was purchased at Corner Shop Stop in San Jose.

If you haven't struck it rich just yet, don't lose hope. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $146 million - good luck!