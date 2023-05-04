California Lottery officials reveal $41M SuperLotto Plus jackpot winner
LOS ANGELES - California Lottery officials on Thursday revealed the identity of the person who won the big $41 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot back in November.
According to officials, Jimmie Coleman won the top prize on Nov. 12, 2022 after purchasing the winning ticket from the Chevron gas station located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. That gas station also receive a bonus of $205,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Officials said Coleman has declined to publicly come forward and do any interviews.
As of Thursday, no one has yet hit the current SuperLotto jackpot, which grows to $56 million for Saturday night's drawing.