$12M California Lottery scratchers purchased at these stores

Three very lucky people in California are raking in the big bucks after winning a combined $12 million thanks to some winning lottery scratchers.

Those three big winners were identified by lottery officials Tuesday as Luis Castaneda Esparza, Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez, and Ali Dib.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Esparza took home a whopping $5 million after winning the top prize on a Year of Fortune scratchers ticket purchased at a Chevron gas station in Brea, Orange County.

Hernandez-Jimenez also won the $5 million top prize playing a Neon Cash Party scratchers ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven in San Leandro, Alameda County.

Get this - both Esparza and Hernandez-Jimenez matched the same number - 36- to win their $5 million each, lottery officials said.

Dib won $2 million after his Mega Millions ticket matched five of the six winning numbers for Nov. 15, 2022 drawing. That ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station in San Bruno, San Mateo County.

Just a day ago, we told you about a $3.2 million Powerball ticket sold in San Diego County.

Have you checked your tickets yet?