Expand / Collapse search

$12M California Lottery scratchers purchased at these stores

By
Published 
Updated 2:32PM
California
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Three very lucky people in California are raking in the big bucks after winning a combined $12 million thanks to some winning lottery scratchers. 

Those three big winners were identified by lottery officials Tuesday as Luis Castaneda Esparza, Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez, and Ali Dib. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Esparza took home a whopping $5 million after winning the top prize on a Year of Fortune scratchers ticket purchased at a Chevron gas station in Brea, Orange County. 

Hernandez-Jimenez also won the $5 million top prize playing a Neon Cash Party scratchers ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven in San Leandro, Alameda County. 

SUGGESTED:

Get this - both Esparza and Hernandez-Jimenez matched the same number - 36- to win their $5 million each, lottery officials said. 

Dib won $2 million after his Mega Millions ticket matched five of the six winning numbers for Nov. 15, 2022 drawing. That ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station in San Bruno, San Mateo County.

Just a day ago, we told you about a $3.2 million Powerball ticket sold in San Diego County. 

Have you checked your tickets yet?