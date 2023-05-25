New California Lottery millionaires each played same scratcher game, win $2M each
LOS ANGELES - California's newest lottery millionaires both played the same scratchers game and were lucky enough to win a whopping $2 million each!
California Lottery officials revealed both winners, Ruby Evans and Job Aguirre, played the Instant Prize Crossword Scratcher and struck gold.
Photo of winning ticket courtesy California Lottery
Evans purchased her ticket at Sweet Time Donuts in Compton. Originally, she thought she won $2,000 but was surprised to find out it was actually $2 million, the game's top prize.
"I’ll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It’s given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters," Evans told the California Lottery. "I’m having fun."
This is the second time Evans has won some big money with the California Lottery. In 2013, she won $100,000 playing a different scratchers game.
Sweet Time Donuts also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Aguirre bought his lucky $2 million scratchers ticket at Studio City 76 located at 12863 Ventura Boulevard. The owner of that gas station al so receives a $10,000 bonus.
Congrats to the lucky winners!