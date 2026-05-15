California gubernatorial candidates clash over affordability in final primary debate

The Brief Seven top candidates for California governor squared off in San Francisco for their final debate before the June 2nd primary, prioritizing the high cost of living. Frontrunner Xavier Becerra faced intense attacks over a Sacramento political scandal, while Republican Steve Hilton consolidated his lead over fellow conservative Chad Bianco. With only 3% of 23 million mail-in ballots returned, candidates from across the political spectrum unified in an urgent, direct plea for Californians to vote.



Seven candidates vying for California's top office faced off in San Francisco for their final debate ahead of the June 2 primary.

With voter turnout sitting at 3%, the candidates focused heavily on affordability, gas prices, groceries, and housing in a final push to mobilize undecided voters.

What we know:

The debate featured seven of the top candidates trying to draw distinctions on table-top economic issues.

Democrat Xavier Becerra, who experienced a significant polling surge after Representative Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race amid sexual assault allegations, entered the night as the frontrunner according to the latest Emerson poll.

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Because of his lead, Becerra became the primary target of the night.

Candidates Katie Porter and Steve Hilton pressed him on the Dana Williamson scandal, arguing that while Becerra has not been indicted, he "knew something."

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, Steve Hilton maintained his edge over Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

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Critics and rival campaigns argued that Bianco failed to present clear policy plans beyond general criticisms of California's 30-plus years of Democratic rule.

What's next:

Candidates will make their final campaign pushes ahead of the June 2 primary election.

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Election officials and campaigns alike will be closely monitoring whether ballot return rates increase from the current 3% mark as the deadline approaches to narrow the field down to the top two candidates for the general election.