Container in fatal Texas migrant smuggling case originated in California, police say

The Brief A California-originated freight container became a fatal trap for six migrants who were found dead of extreme heat inside a rail yard in Laredo, Texas. The container departed Long Beach before traveling to Del Rio, Texas, where the victims—including a 14-year-old boy—were loaded inside as part of a human smuggling operation. Federal agents are investigating the container’s full transit history and trying to determine why the victims were unable to escape the sweltering car.



A shipping container that originated in California became the focal point of a federal human smuggling investigation after six migrants were found dead inside the car at a Texas rail yard.

Authorities are tracing the container's multi-state journey to understand how a commercial freight route was intercepted for a illicit and fatal human smuggling operation.

What we know:

Laredo Police Chief Miguel Rodriguez Jr. confirmed Thursday that the shipping container originally departed from Long Beach.

Two days into its transit, on Saturday, the train arrived in Del Rio, Texas, where six individuals from Mexico and Honduras were locked inside the boxcar.

From Del Rio, the train traveled to the San Antonio area before arriving Sunday afternoon at a Union Pacific rail yard in Laredo, a major border trade hub where a railroad employee discovered the bodies.

Law enforcement officials reported that five of the victims died from heatstroke and one died from hyperthermia.

Dr. Corinne Stern, the Webb County medical examiner, stated that identification cards and cellphones were recovered from the scene, and fingerprints have been shared with the U.S. Border Patrol’s Missing Alien Program to verify identities.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is leading the probe into the smuggling event with assistance from the Texas Rangers and local police.

What we don't know:

While investigators know the container originated in Long Beach and stopped in Del Rio, the complete travel history of the container and its stops between California and Texas remain unknown.

It's unclear why the individuals inside were unable to climb out of the shipping container once temperatures rose.

Authorities also discovered a seventh body along the railroad tracks on Monday in Bexar County, roughly 150 miles north of Laredo.

However, officials cannot yet confirm if this individual was connected to the victims loaded into the Long Beach container.

What they're saying:

"Union Pacific is saddened by this incident and is working closely with law enforcement to investigate," the rail company said in a statement.

What's next:

Federal investigators are focusing on the logistics of the train route, examining security footage and tracking data from its origin in Long Beach to its stops across Texas.

The medical examiner’s office is finalizing the remaining autopsies and working alongside the Mexican consulate to coordinate family notifications.