When is California's primary election? Everything voters need to know

The Brief California has open primaries, meaning voters’ choices are not limited to candidates based on their political party registration. Ballots can be dropped off at a drop-off location, county elections office, or returned by mail starting on May 5. May 18 is the last day to register to vote for the June 2 primary election.



Registered voters in California are beginning to receive their ballots for the June 2 primary election, but even so, many people might have questions.

The big ticket item on the ballot is who will be California's next governor now that Gov. Gavin Newsom will be termed out. But there are several other races to watch out for as well, including the races to become district attorney in Santa Clara and Alameda counties, who will replace Nancy Pelosi in the House as well as District 14, the seat once held by now disgraced ex-U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), who has been accused of sexual assault.

California has open primaries, meaning voters’ choices are not limited to candidates based on their political party registration.

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That also means the candidates running for a particular office, regardless of what party they belong to, appear on the same ballot.

The top two voter-getters will then advance to the November general election.

But if candidates running in county-level races, like district attorney, get more than 50% of the votes, they’re the winners.

California's primary election: June 2, 2026

What we know:

Ballots can be dropped off at a drop-off location, county elections office, or returned by mail starting on May 5.

May 18 is the last day to register to vote for the June 2 primary election.

The first vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter’s Choice Act counties on May 23.

In-person early voting locations throughout California will be open on May 30.

June 2 is the last day to vote in person or return a ballot by 8 p.m. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2. If mailing on Elections Day, get a hand-stamped postmark from a postal employee inside a United States Post Office.

Who is running for California governor?

There are actually 61 people running for California governor. But the most likely candidates to win have been boiled down to these eight: two Republicans and six Democrats.

Republican Chad Bianco, Riverside County Sheriff and an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump

Steve Hilton, a former conservative commentator on Fox News, endorsed by Trump

Democrat Katie Porter, a former Orange County congresswoman

Tom Steyer, billionaire-turned-liberal activist

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan

Former Biden top health official and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

State Schools Supt. Tony Thurmond

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa

Who is running to replace Nancy Pelosi?

There are three top Democrats running to replace Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, who represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years until she announced her retirement, though nearly a dozen people are running for District 11.

Three of the contenders include: California Sen. Scott Wiener; San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan; and Saikat Chakrabarti, a progressive former tech engineer who was also the former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Marie Hurabiell, whom President Donald Trump appointed to the Presidio Trust Board of Directors, is also running. Hurabiell, who was a registered Republican until 2022, has billed herself as a "pragmatic bridge builder" and a "common-sense Democrat."

Who is running to replace Eric Swalwell?

Nine candidates are running to replace Swalwell, who left his House seat to run for California governor. He has since left both positions entirely after being accused of sexual assault.

The most well-known names running are state Sen. Aisha Wahab, who used to be on the Hayward City Council, and Melissa Hernandez, president of BART board of directors and the former mayor of Dublin.

Whoever wins this election will have to re-enter a special election on Aug. 18.

Where are election dropoff boxes in Southern California?