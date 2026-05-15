Original Tommy’s offering 80-cent chili cheeseburgers for 80-year milestone
LOS ANGELES - Original Tommy’s is celebrating a major milestone on Friday.
What we know:
Tom Koulax is the mastermind behind the iconic Southern California burger joint who started it all on May 15, 1946, and its original location still stands in the Westlake District at the corner of Beverly and Rampart boulevards.
In celebration of 80 years of business, they’re offering 80-cent chili cheeseburgers from noon to 8 p.m. at all locations.
What they're saying:
"It’s a wonderful legacy my father left behind," said Cynthia Koulax, the youngest daughter of Tom Koulax.
The family said LA remains close to their hearts and they hope to keep his legacy going for many years to come.
"We’ve been able to connect emotionally with our fans one-on-one with these pop-ups that we’ve been doing the past couple of weeks," another family member added.
Dig deeper:
In total, Tommy's has 32 locations across Southern California and Las Vegas.