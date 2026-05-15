Expand / Collapse search

Trespasser arrested for third time this week at Chris Brown’s San Fernando Valley estate

By
Published  May 15, 2026 11:05am PDT
Entertainment
FOX 11
Man detained at Chris Brown's estate

Man detained at Chris Brown's estate

The LAPD said it's the suspect's third trespassing incident in days. 

The Brief

    • A man was taken into police custody early Friday morning after allegedly trespassing at singer Chris Brown's San Fernando Valley property for the third time this week.
    • The unidentified suspect was arrested Wednesday night, released early Thursday morning, re-arrested five hours later, and caught again just after midnight on Friday.
    • During one of the incidents, the suspect allegedly climbed a fence on the property.

LOS ANGELES - Scary moments unfolded at Chris Brown’s Tarzana estate for the third time this week, authorities said.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man was taken into custody Friday after allegedly trespassing at Brown’s San Fernando Valley property.

This marked the suspect’s third illegal encounter at the home in days.

SUGGESTED: Chris Brown shares home address, says he's having a yard sale at his 'crib' in Tarzana

Timeline:

  • Wednesday, May 13: The suspect was seen by Brown’s security and asked to leave. The suspect allegedly returned and attempted to climb a fence. He was detained and arrested.
  • Thursday, May 14: The suspect was released around 4:30 a.m. and returned to the Tarzana estate. He was then re-arrested.
  • Friday, May 15: LAPD officers responded to a trespassing report around 12:15 a.m. The same suspect was then taken into custody for a third time.

What we don’t know

The name of the alleged trespasser has not been released by the LAPD. He was described as a 44-year-old man.

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. 

EntertainmentTarzanaCrime and Public Safety