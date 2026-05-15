Trespasser arrested for third time this week at Chris Brown’s San Fernando Valley estate
LOS ANGELES - Scary moments unfolded at Chris Brown’s Tarzana estate for the third time this week, authorities said.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department said a man was taken into custody Friday after allegedly trespassing at Brown’s San Fernando Valley property.
This marked the suspect’s third illegal encounter at the home in days.
SUGGESTED: Chris Brown shares home address, says he's having a yard sale at his 'crib' in Tarzana
Timeline:
- Wednesday, May 13: The suspect was seen by Brown’s security and asked to leave. The suspect allegedly returned and attempted to climb a fence. He was detained and arrested.
- Thursday, May 14: The suspect was released around 4:30 a.m. and returned to the Tarzana estate. He was then re-arrested.
- Friday, May 15: LAPD officers responded to a trespassing report around 12:15 a.m. The same suspect was then taken into custody for a third time.
What we don’t know
The name of the alleged trespasser has not been released by the LAPD. He was described as a 44-year-old man.
The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.