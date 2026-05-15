Trespasser arrested for third time this week at Chris Brown’s San Fernando Valley estate

The Brief A man was taken into police custody early Friday morning after allegedly trespassing at singer Chris Brown's San Fernando Valley property for the third time this week. The unidentified suspect was arrested Wednesday night, released early Thursday morning, re-arrested five hours later, and caught again just after midnight on Friday. During one of the incidents, the suspect allegedly climbed a fence on the property.



Scary moments unfolded at Chris Brown’s Tarzana estate for the third time this week, authorities said.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man was taken into custody Friday after allegedly trespassing at Brown’s San Fernando Valley property.

This marked the suspect’s third illegal encounter at the home in days.

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Timeline:

Wednesday, May 13: The suspect was seen by Brown’s security and asked to leave. The suspect allegedly returned and attempted to climb a fence. He was detained and arrested.

Thursday, May 14: The suspect was released around 4:30 a.m. and returned to the Tarzana estate. He was then re-arrested.

Friday, May 15: LAPD officers responded to a trespassing report around 12:15 a.m. The same suspect was then taken into custody for a third time.

What we don’t know

The name of the alleged trespasser has not been released by the LAPD. He was described as a 44-year-old man.