Burbank teachers protest amid ongoing contract negotiations

Teachers in Burbank are taking to the streets and may go on a teacher's strike in the wake of the contract negotiation fallout.

On Thursday, unironed teachers rallied before the Burbank Unified School District board meeting in protest over the ongoing contract negotiations.

The tug-of-war between the district and the unioned teachers have dragged on since September 2022. The rally comes nearly a month after LAUSD staff unions staged a 3-day strike, ultimately ending in a contract agreement.

Now, Burbank teachers are demanding change. In the ongoing talks, the district is offering a 5% salary increase. The teachers, on the other hand, are demanding about 9%.

"It's time. We work extremely hard. We stay after till 3 p.m. We work the weekends. We are in it for our kids. But we have to be able to take care of our families, too," said Nicole Drabecki, a teacher from Thursday's rally.

Another round of contract talks between the two sides are set for May 2023.



